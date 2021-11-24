Amalgamated Bank Makes New $163,000 Investment in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 2,083.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $555.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.45. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $29.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 348,653.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

