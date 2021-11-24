Amalgamated Bank Purchases 19,966 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 99.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UEC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,458 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 1,006.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UEC. Zacks Investment Research cut Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Uranium Energy from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -48.55 and a beta of 2.26. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $5.79.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

