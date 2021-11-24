Amalgamated Bank Purchases Shares of 12,765 FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,765 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in FutureFuel in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in FutureFuel in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in FutureFuel in the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on FutureFuel from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $361.48 million, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.84.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Donald C. Bedell purchased 5,000 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

