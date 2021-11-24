Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paya by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 46,724 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Paya by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 266,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 84,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paya during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Paya in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

PAYA stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74. Paya Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $925.46 million, a PE ratio of 102.63 and a beta of -0.17.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Equities analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

