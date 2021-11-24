AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives $51.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMCX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ AMCX traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,729. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $83.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $1,883,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

