American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) COO Cheryl Norton Sells 3,538 Shares

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) COO Cheryl Norton sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $608,925.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cheryl Norton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of American Water Works stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $173.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.92. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

