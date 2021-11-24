American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) COO Sells $504,103.82 in Stock

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cheryl Norton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Cheryl Norton sold 3,538 shares of American Water Works stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $608,925.18.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $173.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.38%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.57.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

