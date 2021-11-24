American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.33 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will announce $69.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.81 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full year sales of $249.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.85 million to $250.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $310.42 million, with estimates ranging from $286.60 million to $335.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $957,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $48,043.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 412,262 shares of company stock worth $4,146,920. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc grew its position in American Well by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in American Well by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in American Well by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Well by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of American Well by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Well stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,719,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,650. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

