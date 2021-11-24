Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Holdings Lowered by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after purchasing an additional 662,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,646,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,562,000 after purchasing an additional 131,907 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,178,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,446 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,243,000 after purchasing an additional 354,421 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,046,000 after purchasing an additional 130,430 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,640 shares of company stock valued at $19,895,827. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.10.

AMP stock opened at $303.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.65. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.83 and a 1-year high of $312.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

