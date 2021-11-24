AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 47.59% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.75.
AME stock opened at $143.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.20. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $106.96 and a 1 year high of $143.47.
In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 27,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,885,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,262 shares of company stock valued at $22,511,846 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 217.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,034,000 after buying an additional 1,596,903 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 36.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,926 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 34.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,292,000 after purchasing an additional 654,530 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 19.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,808,000 after purchasing an additional 573,990 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 10.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,417,000 after purchasing an additional 486,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.
AMETEK Company Profile
AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.
