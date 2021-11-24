AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 47.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

AME stock opened at $143.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.20. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $106.96 and a 1 year high of $143.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 27,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,885,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,262 shares of company stock valued at $22,511,846 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 217.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,034,000 after buying an additional 1,596,903 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 36.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,926 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 34.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,292,000 after purchasing an additional 654,530 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 19.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,808,000 after purchasing an additional 573,990 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 10.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,417,000 after purchasing an additional 486,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

