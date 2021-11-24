Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.5% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in Amgen by 12.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 46,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 10.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 14,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Amgen by 2.3% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 25,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group increased its position in Amgen by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 7,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,538. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.47 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.50.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

