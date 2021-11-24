Analysts Anticipate ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will announce $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.81. ABM Industries reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,421,000 after purchasing an additional 343,699 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,672,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 449.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 75.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 164,051 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.29. 164,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.37. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 35.51%.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

