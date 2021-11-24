Analysts Anticipate First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Post $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $0.63. First Solar posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $4.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Solar.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

FSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.35.

FSLR stock opened at $107.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35. First Solar has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.79.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,923 shares of company stock valued at $318,810 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 139,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $12,620,000 after acquiring an additional 33,555 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in First Solar by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,769 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,016 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Solar (FSLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.