Analysts Anticipate Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Profound Medical posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 320.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the first quarter valued at $250,000. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 18.7% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the second quarter valued at $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PROF opened at $11.45 on Friday. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $237.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.99.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

