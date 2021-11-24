Analysts Expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will announce $34.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.20 million and the lowest is $29.70 million. Aspen Aerogels reported sales of $23.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year sales of $125.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.50 million to $128.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $152.18 million, with estimates ranging from $140.60 million to $160.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aspen Aerogels.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASPN shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,041. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.08 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $844,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,859,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,940 shares of company stock worth $4,625,692. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth $103,587,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth $13,739,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 406.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 355,277 shares during the period. Collaborative Holdings Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 631.4% during the third quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 318.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,614,000 after purchasing an additional 274,715 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

