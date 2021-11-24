Analysts Expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to Post $12.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will post earnings of $12.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $12.70 and the lowest is $11.49. Cable One posted earnings per share of $9.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year earnings of $48.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $47.35 to $49.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $53.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $49.97 to $56.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CABO. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,149.57.

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas O. Might sold 792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,059.44, for a total transaction of $1,631,076.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total value of $588,995.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,329 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,122. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 4.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

CABO traded down $9.90 on Friday, reaching $1,839.50. 684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,180. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,813.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,871.29. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.47%.

Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

