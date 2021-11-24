Analysts Expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities analysts expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to post sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year sales of $4.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $5.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,289.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 45,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $7,401,517.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,149 shares of company stock worth $24,107,931 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLR stock opened at $165.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.19. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.67, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $168.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

