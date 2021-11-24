Analysts Expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the highest is $2.01. ePlus reported earnings per share of $1.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.72 to $7.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.80. ePlus had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

ePlus stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.04. 47 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,992. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.33. ePlus has a 52 week low of $81.68 and a 52 week high of $139.48.

ePlus shares are going to split on Friday, November 26th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, November 26th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, November 26th.

In other ePlus news, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $47,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $644,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,154 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 1,456.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 25,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

