Analysts Expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.17. Lantheus reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

LNTH has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

LNTH traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $28.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,682. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $29,447.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,364 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $54,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,683 shares of company stock valued at $626,113. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lantheus during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 45.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 1,293.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,011 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter worth $55,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

