Analysts Expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to Post $1.62 EPS

Analysts expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to announce $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. Quaker Chemical posted earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $166,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total transaction of $181,218.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,513. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 53,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 211,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,170,000 after acquiring an additional 211,101 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,465,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $347,626,000 after acquiring an additional 110,144 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 43,089 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,987,000 after buying an additional 40,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 169,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,129,000 after buying an additional 26,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

KWR stock traded down $2.26 on Wednesday, hitting $245.24. 422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,722. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $223.19 and a twelve month high of $301.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.