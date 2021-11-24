Analysts Set AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Price Target at $139.00

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

ABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $2,957,903.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,699 shares of company stock worth $17,542,089 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABC. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,882,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,600,000 after purchasing an additional 512,869 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,345,000 after purchasing an additional 316,377 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,510,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 530,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,709,000 after purchasing an additional 266,513 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC opened at $123.66 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $94.89 and a 52-week high of $129.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.97.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

