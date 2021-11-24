Analysts Set CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target at $81.17

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCDBF shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CCDBF remained flat at $$52.26 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.69. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $59.41.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.