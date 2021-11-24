Analysts Set Expectations for Targa Resources Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Targa Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $55.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day moving average is $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Targa Resources news, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

