Analysts Set First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Price Target at $21.00

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on AG. TD Securities reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Shares of AG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.39. 3,638,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,673,326. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.60 and a beta of 0.92. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.0049 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 113.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. 29.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.