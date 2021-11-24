Analysts Set Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Target Price at $27.67

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of RMBS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,946. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rambus has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

