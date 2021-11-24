Analysts Set The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) PT at $49.57

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.57.

HAIN has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $41.10 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.64.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.