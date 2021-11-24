Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Given New $60.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.65.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.32 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.60. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,149,340.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,337,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,681,228.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $56,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 496,094 shares of company stock valued at $32,646,403 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Anaplan by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Anaplan by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Anaplan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Anaplan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Anaplan by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

