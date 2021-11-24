Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.35.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day moving average of $58.60. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -41.32 and a beta of 1.88. Anaplan has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $2,736,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 496,094 shares of company stock worth $32,646,403 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,288,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,961,000 after purchasing an additional 55,317 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,915 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Anaplan by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,712,000 after acquiring an additional 696,072 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Anaplan by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,135,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth $164,099,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

