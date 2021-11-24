Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $248,000 Stock Position in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,655 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in PDS Biotechnology were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 1.7% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDSB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

PDSB stock opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $269.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.46. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PDS Biotechnology Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.