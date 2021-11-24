Andesa Financial Management Inc. Purchases 168 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $29,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,404,366 shares of company stock worth $150,080,192. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

