Andesa Financial Management Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.37.

