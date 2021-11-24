AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to report $77.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.22 million. AngioDynamics reported sales of $72.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year sales of $313.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.83 million to $314.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $337.02 million, with estimates ranging from $333.57 million to $339.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANGO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AngioDynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

In other news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $291,808.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott Centea sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $335,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,242 shares of company stock worth $724,575 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 38.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in AngioDynamics by 2.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in AngioDynamics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in AngioDynamics by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in AngioDynamics by 25.4% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $28.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,289. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 0.86. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

