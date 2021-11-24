Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 176,712 Shares

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $3,258,569.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AR traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.74. 5,129,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,481,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $21.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $3,962,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $27,041,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $8,539,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,996,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,001,000 after buying an additional 48,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

