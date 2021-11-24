Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the October 14th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Aperam stock opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.17.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

