Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Edge Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,665 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 6.1% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

AAPL opened at $161.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.87 and its 200-day moving average is $142.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.59 and a twelve month high of $165.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

