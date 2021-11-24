Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,390 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 34,655 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.7% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 28,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.6% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 14.7% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,725 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $161.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.59 and a 52-week high of $165.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.