AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,573 The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ExOne by 21.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of ExOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ExOne by 19.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ExOne by 8.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ExOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ExOne stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The ExOne Company has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $66.48. The company has a market cap of $593.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XONE. Alliance Global Partners downgraded ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ExOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

About ExOne

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

