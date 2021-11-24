AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Radiant Logistics worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RLGT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 20.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after acquiring an additional 452,202 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 24.7% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,008,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 199,927 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 269.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 149,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 108,876 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 148.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 156,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 93,659 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 99.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 186,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 92,839 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Radiant Logistics news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 17,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $117,692.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.39. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $8.74.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.64%.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

