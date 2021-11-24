AQR Capital Management LLC Has $167,000 Stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 41.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 206,625 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 38.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 20,418 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter valued at $104,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 646,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $402.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

