AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,897 WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,530,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,595,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after purchasing an additional 542,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 138,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 60,481 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WETF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

In related news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WETF opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.52 million, a P/E ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.78. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

