AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of CTO Realty Growth worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 34.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a one year low of $38.65 and a one year high of $58.11.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 175.01% and a return on equity of 30.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director Laura M. Franklin bought 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.45 per share, with a total value of $49,821.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $319,360.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

