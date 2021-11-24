AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,539 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 61.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KWR. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,465,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $347,626,000 after acquiring an additional 110,144 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 169,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,552,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $368,346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,851,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $247.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.00 and a 200 day moving average of $244.25. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $223.19 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $166,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total transaction of $758,805.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,101 shares of company stock worth $1,106,513. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

