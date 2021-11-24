AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 23,994 Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,994 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2,441.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 36,650 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNCE opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $127.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.38.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 203.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNCE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

