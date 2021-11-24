AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Director Alana Kirk Sells 12,880,000 Shares

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Director Alana Kirk sold 12,880,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $27,048,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AQB stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,051. The firm has a market cap of $198.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 75.90 and a quick ratio of 75.44.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2,764.14%. Research analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,910,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,919,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 87,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 3,153.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 827,129 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 716,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 42,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 536,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 43,632 shares during the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

