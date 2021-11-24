Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Down 6%

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) fell 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45. 7,861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,877,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.81).

In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 87,634 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $489,874.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 178,319 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $1,011,068.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,728,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,521,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000.

Archer Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

