Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $156.16

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 156.16 ($2.04) and traded as low as GBX 128.77 ($1.68). Arcontech Group shares last traded at GBX 128.77 ($1.68), with a volume of 5,270 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 137.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 155.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of £16.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28.

In other Arcontech Group news, insider Matthew Jeffs bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £18,300 ($23,909.07).

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

