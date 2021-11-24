Arden Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Arden Trust Co lowered its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in EQT were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of EQT by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 74,980 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in EQT by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Finally, American National Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,928,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT stock opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.25.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.77.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.