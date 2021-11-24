Arden Trust Co Sells 1,009 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KIM. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.0% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,364 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 86.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 125.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,827,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3,260.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,453,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,197 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KIM stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

In related news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

