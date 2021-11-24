argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $352.80.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Guggenheim upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of argenx by 110.3% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,058,000 after purchasing an additional 341,605 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of argenx by 80.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,688,000 after purchasing an additional 128,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of argenx by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,118,000 after purchasing an additional 112,106 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of argenx by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 668,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,945,000 after purchasing an additional 110,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of argenx by 341.9% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 140,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,374,000 after purchasing an additional 108,559 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $272.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $303.02 and its 200-day moving average is $304.32. argenx has a one year low of $248.21 and a one year high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.96) EPS. On average, analysts expect that argenx will post -8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

