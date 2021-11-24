ArGo Reaches Market Cap of $2.90 Million (ARGO)

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 24th. ArGo has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $30,226.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArGo coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000577 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ArGo has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00046523 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009111 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.03 or 0.00251875 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,643,393.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00045316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00087327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012131 BTC.

ArGo Profile

ArGo (CRYPTO:ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

ArGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

